ORLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Shafter High School is playing Orland High School in the CIF Division 5-A state football championship game on Saturday.

The Generals have played four playoff games on the road and will travel to Glenn County for a chance of the school’s first ever CIF state football championship.

The “Cardiac Kids” have needed to make several comebacks to make it to the state final.

Orland High School is undefeated and moves the ball on the ground, but weather could be a factor. Rain is expected to fall during tonight’s matchup, creating a mud soaked field for both teams.

Shafter 7 – Orland 20, 3rd quarter CIF Division 5-A Football Championship

