MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KGET) — Liberty High School is playing Pittsburg High School in the CIF Division 1-A state football championship game at Saddleback College.

Liberty is looking to avenge a loss in last year’s state championship — a stinging 21-16 loss to Serra HS.

Pittsburg 6 – Liberty 34, 3rd quarter CIF Division 1-A Championship

