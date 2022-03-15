BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Condors are planning to cast a winning spell when they host the Abbotsford Canucks Saturday.

The team will wear specialty “Wizard” jerseys, most of which will be auctioned online, and fans are urged to dress as their favorite wizards. Potters, Gandalfs, Merlins — all are welcome.

Wands and refreshing mugs of butter beer will be on sale for $5, and CALM will have an array of fantastic beasts on the concourse.

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Savannah Harmon — a magician on the ice — will be on hand to wind the siren and meet fans during the first intermission.

Click here to enter the Golden Ticket Raffle for a Potter 7 game-issued Wizard jersey. There will be 100 tickets sold at $30 each.

The game starts at 7 p.m.