Dodgers infielder Max Muncy says there should be punishments if electronic devices were used to steal signs in MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy was in Bakersfield Friday for CSUB’s Hot Stove Dinner benefiting the college’s baseball team and was asked about the sign stealing scandal involving 2017 World Series opponent Houston Astros.

Muncy was careful to not say too much about the sign stealing investigation of the Houston Astros during the 2017 season that rocked Major League Baseball this week.

The league found the Astros used a system of cameras, television monitors and and the banging of a trash to steal a catcher’s signs.

Muncy did say if it is true that electronic devices were used to steal signs, then there should be punishments handed down.

He stressed that he “didn’t know all the facts” on the latest allegations.

Muncy addressed the question stemming from the latest rumor/fan theory widely shared on social media alleging Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve wore some kind of device underneath his jersey to tip him off to upcoming pitches.

MLB said it found no evidence electronic devices were used and Altuve has denied the latest allegations.

The Astros defeated Muncy and the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series in a seven-game series.

Houston fired manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow after MLB announced their yearlong suspensions following the release of the findings of MLB’s sign stealing investigation.