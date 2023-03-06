Raiders quarterback Derek Carr expects to be attentive Sunday whether he plays or watches from the sideline. (AP Photo/David Becker)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Derek Carr is joining the New Orleans Saints on a multi-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Carr, the Bakersfield native, is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders and joining the Saints on a four-year deal according to reports. Carr even tweeted “Who dat” Monday morning, essentially confirming his new team.

The move reunites Carr with head coach Dennis Allen, who coached him during his rookie season with the Raiders.

Carr spent his entire professional career with the ‘Silver and Black,’ becoming the team’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes. Carr is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and finished third in NFL MVP voting in 2016.

However, the 2022 season ended abruptly after he was benched in the final two games due to concerns about his contract and declining performance.