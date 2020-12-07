Derek Carr nominated for Fed Ex Air Player of the Week

The Raiders (7-5) comeback win over the Jets on Sunday is part of what has gotten quarterback Derek Carr nominated for the Fed Ex Air Player of the Week award. The Browns’ Baker Mayfield and Matthew Stafford of the Lions were also nominated for the Week 13 honor.

Carr completed 28 of 47 (59.6%) of his passes for 381 yards, 3 TD’s and 1 INT. His 46 yard TD pass to rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III won the game for the Raiders with 5 seconds on the clock. Raiders beat the winless Jets 31-28. The take on the Indianapolis Colts (8-4) Sunday in Allegiant Stadium in a matchup that could determine which team makes the AFC Playoffs.

You can CLICK HERE to cast your vote for Fed Ex Player of the Week.