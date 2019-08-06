Delano’s Kennedy High School dedicates 2019 football season to El Paso shooting victims

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Robert F. Kennedy High School football program is dedicating its 2019 football season to the victims of the El Paso shooting.

@BetoORourke @EPPOLICE @elpasotimes The Robert F Kennedy HS Football Program in Delano, Ca., would like to dedicate our 2019 season to the City of El Paso. We send our love, thoughts, & prayers. The RFK FB Program is #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/EMQvPHpzOI — CoachJParedez (@CoachParedez) August 6, 2019

In a video tweeted out by assistant coach John Paredez following a practice session, Paredez said he stands in support of the people of El Paso, Texas. A group of players shouted “El Paso Strong” at the end of the video.

Paredez said he has family living in El Paso.

“Our players really take this serious. It’s really important to them,” Paredez said via direct message on Twitter. “They have had enough.”

Paredez is an offensive line coach and special teams coordinator for the varsity Kennedy High School program.

He said the team is in the process of purchasing special decals for their helmets.

The shooting at a Walmart in El Paso killed at least 22 people on Aug. 3, authorities have said. Police charged a 21-year-old man with capital murder.