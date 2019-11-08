Delano High School football team placed on probation for 2020-21 season

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — After a fight between the Mission Oaks High School and the Delano High School football teams broke out last Friday, Delano high school’s football team has been placed on probation for the 2020-21 football season and will receive a one-year play-off ban.

In videos obtained by KGET, you can see the fight breaking out in the third quarter from the Delano sidelines. Things turned ugly as another Mission Oaks player runs straight towards a Delano player consequently leading to a group of Tigers retaliation.

The school district is also working with the California Interscholastic Federation, game officials and law enforcement to assist in the investigation.

The Delano Joint Union High School District first released this statement:

Dear parents, staff, and community leaders,

On behalf of Delano High School, we are embarrassed and disappointed by the actions that transpired at Friday night’s football game versus Mission Oak High School. The fight on the field during the game was deeply disturbing and inexcusable. The actions of those involved in the incident do not reflect the values and culture of our school, district, or community. We regret if any person was injured in the altercation.



We hold student athletes to high standards for sportsmanship and appropriate conduct both on and off the field. School district leaders will be working collaboratively with the California Interscholastic Federation, law enforcement, and game officials to thoroughly investigate the incident. There will be consequences for those who exhibited unacceptable behavior. They will be held accountable.



We strive hard to meet the expectations of our community. Student conduct and safety are important priorities in our schools. As a result of this incident, we will be reviewing all aspects of our athletic programs and will take swift action to enact changes and improvements if needed. Thank you for your support and understanding as we deal with this unfortunate situation.”

Today Delano High School Released this Statement: