CSUB’s Seleisa Elisaia named to first team All-Big West

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three CSUB women’s volleyball players were named by the Big West Conference on Wednesday, two for awards and one for the All-Conference Team.

“I am extremely proud of them. The three of them have been here for 4 years and have worked extremely hard to help this program be successful,” Head Coach Giovana Melo said.

In her junior year at CSUB Seleisa Elisaia has been named to the First Team All-Big West. Elisaia came to the Roadrunners from South Jordan, Utah and established herself as the team’s primary setter in 2021.

Elisaia’s season stats proved her worth. She is the only NCAA volleyball player in the country to average at least 1.3 kills and 9 assists per set. Elisaia ranked fifth in the conference in assists per set and ninth for aces per set in the Big-West Conference.

Two other Roadrunners achieved honorable mentions from the Big West Conference, Brooke Boiseau and Hayley McCluskey.

Boiseau, an outside blocker and McCluskey, an outside hitter, both put up impressive stats in the Big West. Boiseau had 89 blocks this season and averaged 2.29 kills per set, while McCluskey averaged 2.89 kills per set and climbed into the top 10 for aces in the conference, alongside Elisaia.

“They knew going to the Big West we needed to step up a notch to compete in that conference and they did just that. This team, in general, did that this year,” said Melo.

