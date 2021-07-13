CSUB’s Jacen Roberson drafted by Arizona Diamondbacks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CSU Bakersield’s Jacen Roberson has been selected in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Roberson, a Bakersfield native and Garces Memorial High School graduate, has been a center fielder for CSUB and has received several honors, including Big West Conference’s Player of the Week earlier this year.