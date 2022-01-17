CSUB men’s basketball to host Cal Poly and Hawaii this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Roadrunners are looking to capitalize on two home games this week after falling short to the University of California, Riverside by one point Saturday.

After the game Coach, Rod Barnes said it is the “little things” that will help the Roadrunners win conference games.

“These games during conference time are going to be close. It will be the little things that determine whether we win the game or not,” Barnes said.

After the loss on Saturday, California State University, Bakersfield sits at 5-6 overall and 0-2 in Big West Conference play.

Tuesday’s matchup again the California Polytechnic State University will be the Roadrunners 62nd matchup with the Mustangs who stand at 4-10 overall and 1-2 in Big West Conference play. This will be the seventh matchup with Barnes as head coach and has had a perfect record against the Mustangs.

Thursday, the Roadrunners will welcome the University of Hawaii who sits at 7-5 overall and 2-0 in Big West Conference play. This will be the Roadrunners’ 3rd matchup with the Rainbow Warriors. The Roadrunners are 2-1 against the Rainbow Warriors.

Both games are set to tip off at 7 p.m. in the Icardo Center at CSUB.

For more information on tickets and how to watch from home visit GoRunners.com.