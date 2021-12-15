CSUB men’s basketball takes on Texas, Colorado this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The CSU Bakersfield men’s basketball team hit the road Monday to play Abilene Christian in Texas on Wednesday for the first time ever.

The team will then head to Boulder, Colo., on Saturday to play CU Boulder for the first time since the 2011-2012 season.

“[Idaho] played small, so we had to play small with them,” said Rob Barnes, Roadrunners’ head coach, in a news release. “It will probably be the same at Abilene, but when we go to Colorado we’ll probably have to play bigger because they have got size…We’ve got a lot of room for improvement, but I think we’ve got a chance to have a great team.”

The Roadrunners head to these games on a three-game winning streak with an overall record of 4-2.

The Abilene Wildcats are 6-2 and are on a six-game winning streak.

The CU Boulder Buffaloes are 8-3.

CSUB’s game against Abilene Christian will be broadcasted live on ESPN+ while the Colorado game will be nationally televised on the Pac-12 Networks.