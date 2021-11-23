CSUB men’s basketball pummel Colorado College

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Cal State University Bakersfield men’s basketball team hosted Colorado College Monday night, beating the Tigers by a whopping 45 points.

The Roadrunners started off on a nine point to nothing lead within the first four minutes of the game and didn’t let up. By the end of the first half the Roadrunners had scored more points than the Tigers would score the whole game. The Roadrunners led by 38 points, 55-17.

Going into the second half, the Roadrunners continued to score but the defense also slowed down allowing the Tigers to score 37 points. The Roadrunners beat the tigers 99-54.

All 12 players for the Roadrunners scored on the court and five of them hit double digits.

Shaun Williams led the Roadrunners with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals on the night. While Justin McCall, Travis Henson, Antavion Collum, and Ivan Reynolds tallied up double-digit scores.

The win over the Tigers takes the Roadrunners to 2-2 and they will be back on the road to battle the Boise State Broncos on Friday.