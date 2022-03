BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test will no longer be required at Bakersfield Condors home games.

A team press release said restrictions were lifted as a result of updated policies form the state Department of Public Health.

The Condors have seven more home games: Friday at 7 p.m.; Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.; April 16 at 7 p.m.; April 20 at 6:30 p.m.; April 22 at 7 p.m.; April 23 at 7 p.m.; and April 30 at 7 p.m.