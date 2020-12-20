Cotton Bowl: Big 12 champ Oklahoma vs SEC runner-up Florida

Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins (7) celebrates his team’s 27-21 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. . (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma will returning to the stadium where the Sooners just won their sixth Big 12 championship in a row to play SEC runner-up Florida in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 30.

The only other time Oklahoma and Florida played each other was 12 seasons ago in the BCS title game that the Gators won 24-14 for their last national championship.

It will be the first Cotton Bowl for the 10th-ranked Gators (8-3), who are coming of a 52-46 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC championship.

The eighth-ranked Sooners (8-2) ended a three-year run of making the College Football Playoff even after winning another Big 12 title with a 27-21 win Saturday over Iowa State at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Oklahoma finished sixth in the final CFP rankings released Sunday, one spot ahead of Florida.

Oklahoma is in the Cotton Bowl for only the third time, its first since a 41-13 loss to Texas A&M on Jan. 4, 2013. That was 11 years after the Sooners beat Arkansas when that bowl was still played in its namesake stadium near downtown Dallas.

Both the Gators and Sooners score just more than 41 points a game with big-play offenses. Florida averages 509 total yards a game, and Oklahoma about 476.

The Cotton Bowl will be played two days before Alabama faces No. 4 Notre Dame at AT&T Stadium in a CFP semifinal originally scheduled to serve as the 107th Rose Bowl in Pasadena. That game on Jan. 1 was moved, ostensibly based on the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Los Angeles area, but also the ban on fans at spectator sports in California.

Lincoln Riley is 44-8 in his four seasons as Oklahoma’s head coach. Dan Mullen is 29-8 in three seasons with the Gators since their former offensive coordinator returned after nine seasons as Mississippi State’s head coach.

Redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler, the fourth different quarterback for the Sooners to win a Big 12 title the past four seasons, has thrown for 278 yards per game. His 25 touchdowns are the most for a freshman QB and he has thrown seven interceptions.

Florida senior quarterback Kyle Trask is the NCAA’s top passer at 375 yards per game with 43 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He will be without standout tight end Kyle Pitts in the Cotton Bowl, but will still have senior receivers Kadarius Toney (70 catches, 984 yards, 10 TDs) and Trevon Grimes (38 catches, 589 yards, 9 TDs).

Pitts announced is turning pro and won’t play in the Cotton Bowl. The 6-foot-6 junior had seven catches for 129 yards and a touchdown in the SEC title game, and caught 43 passes for 770 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns in his eight games this season.

Tim Tebow was the Florida quarterback for the national championship win over Oklahoma on Jan. 9, 2009, in Miami. That was the season Sooners sophomore quarterback Sam Bradford was the Heisman Trophy winner.

