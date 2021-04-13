Condors to begin hosting limited capacity crowds starting Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors will host limited capacity crowds for the rest of the season, beginning with Saturday’s game against San Diego.

Condors365 members have ticket priority and no general public tickets are currently on sale.

“We are ecstatic to welcome back fans beginning on Saturday,” Condors Team President Matthew Riley said in a news release. “It has been a long time since we have seen many of our fans and we cannot thank them enough for their patience throughout this process. We would also like to thank local and state health officials, the City of Bakersfield, and ASM/Mechanics Bank Arena for their work in making this possible.”

The Condors will be the first AHL team in California to play in front of a home crowd. The release said there is a 10 percent crowd capacity limit.

Fans who are not Condors365 Members but would like to be notified when tickets do become available can click here.