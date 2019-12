BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An annual tradition in hockey arenas all over the country netted over 8,300 teddy bears for local kids.

The Condors hosted the Ontario Reign on Saturday for the Teddy Bear Toss. The Teddy Bear Toss takes place every Saturday after Thanksgiving.

In all, fans threw 8,380 teddy bears this weekend for the United Way of Kern County. It brings the Condors’ all-time total to over 138,000 bears collected.

The Condors won the game against Ontario, 3-1.