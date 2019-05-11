Condors lose 4-2 in San Diego, face elimination game Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors lost 4-2 Friday night against the San Diego Gulls to trail 3-1 in their 2nd Round Calder Cup Playoff series, putting them on the brink of elimination.

San Diego took a lead in the first period with a goal by Adam Cracknell to lead 1-0.

The Condors tied it later in the first period with a goal by Ryan Stanton.

San Diego scored three goals in the second period, however, to build their lead to 4-1.

The Condors were able to score one in the third period but it wasn’t enough, losing 4-2.

The Condors and Gulls return to Bakersfield for Game 5 at Rabobank Arena on Saturday at 7 p.m. A win by Bakersfield extends the series to Game 6 in San Diego on Monday.