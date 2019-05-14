Condors eliminated from Calder Cup Playoffs in 6-2 loss to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors have been eliminated from the Calder Cup Playoffs after losing 6-2 to the San Diego Gulls on Monday night.

The Gulls eliminated the Condors in six games winning the series 4-2.

The Gulls opened scoring early in the first period but Condors’ Brad Malone was able to tie it 1-1, but San Diego would quickly regain the lead.

Condors starting goalie Stuart Skinner allowed two quick goals and was replaced by Shane Starrett.

The Gulls could not be stopped, they led after the first period 3-1.

Evan Bouchard got the Condors as close as they would get scoring in the second period to make it 3-2.

The Gulls added more to their lead to make it 5-2 and added a sixth goal on an empty net to punctuate their series victory for a 6-2 final.

The offseason begins for Bakersfield after exit interviews with players and coaches on Wednesday.