BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors were slated to play the San Jose Barracuda tonight, but due to COVID-19 protocols the game has been postponed.

Yesterday, the American Hockey League announced that COVID-19 protocols have affected the San Jose Barracuda.

Due to COVID-19 protocols affecting San Jose, tomorrow's game is postponed (TBD). The Condors next game is scheduled for Wednesday at home with the @ZOOperstars in town.



The game will be rescheduled, but the date has not been determined at this time.

The Condors will take the ice at home against the Ontario Reign on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.