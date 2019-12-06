Fresno State football to “discuss the state of the program”

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State has called a press conference for Friday morning where, according to a news release sent to the media on Thursday evening, the “state of the program moving forward” will be discussed.

The Bulldogs just wrapped up a 4-8 season that ended with a loss in San Jose on Saturday. But the bigger news, according to a tweet sent out Thursday night by national writer Bruce Feldman, surrounds the status of head coach Jeff Tedford:

BREAKING #FresnoState head coach Jeff Tedford is expected to step down due to health reasons, per sources. More details to come.. He went 26-14 in three seasons there and FSU was ranked No. 18 in the country last season.…Expect #Indiana OC Kalen DeBoer to be a leading candidate. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 6, 2019

If Jeff Tedford is indeed stepping aside for health reasons, it would not be the first time: Tedford was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator in 2014 and, according to a December story from that year on NFL.com, he “took an indefinite leave from the Bucs in September after undergoing a coronary angioplasty prior to the season.”

Tedford has been the Bulldogs’ head coach for the past three seasons. The Bulldogs were 10-4 in 2017 and 12-2 in 2018, before going 4-8 this season.