Celebration of Life being held this weekend for former Condors player Colby Cave

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Edmonton Oilers’ Colby Cave (12) returns to the bench after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. The Edmonton Oilers say forward Colby Cave is out of emergency surgery after suffering a brain bleed. The team posted on Twitter that doctors removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on Cave’s brain Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He remains in a medically induced coma at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. Cave’s wife, Emily, said earlier on Instagram that doctors were “fighting to keep him alive” in surgery. “We need a miracle,” Emily Cave wrote. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

EDMONTON, Alberta (KGET) — The Edmonton Oilers and the family of Colby Cave, the former Condors player who died last year, is holding a Celebration of Life for him on Saturday.

The event will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Pacific Time at EdmontonOilers.com as well as on the Oilers’ Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.

The Oilers forward died in April 2020 at the age of 25 after suffering a brain bleed.

Last year, the Oilers and the Cave family announced the creation of the Colby Cave Memorial Fund to support mental health initiatives and provide underprivileged children access to sports. Donations are being accepted online at EdmontonOilers.com/Colby.

Check donations can also be mailed to: Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation 300, 10214 104 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 0H6.