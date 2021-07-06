Feeling Good: Bucks’ Antetokounmpo plays well in Game 1 loss

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo embraces Bobby Portis (9) after the Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs, advancing to the NBA Finals, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

PHOENIX (AP) — Running in full stride, Giannis Antetokounmpo chased down Mikal Bridges then soared to smack the Phoenix forward’s fastbreak layup off the backboard and deny what looked like two easy points for the Suns.

The two-time league MVP wasted no time demonstrating he is more than healthy enough to play in the NBA Finals.

Antetokounmpo’s presence didn’t lead to a Bucks win on Tuesday night, but did serve notice that he will likely have a major impact on the rest of the series. He finished with 20 points, 17 rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes after missing two games in the Eastern Conference finals with a hyperextended knee.

He was a surprise starter in Game 1 — a seemingly questionable move — but the Bucks’ first offensive play of the game was a lob to Antetokounmpo that resulted in a pair of free throws. Antetokounmpo used a Euro-step to avoid defenders on a move to get to the basket and threw down a pair of baseline dunks in the first half; he had a double-double by early in the third quarter.

Antetokounmpo rested during timeouts, often with a towel over his shoulders, and never seemed to need any special treatment. He worked out on the court before Tuesday night’s 118-105 loss and showed Bucks officials that he was healthy enough to play after being sidelined with a hyperextended left knee.

He jogged onto the court about two hours before tip-off with a large pair of headphones on his head. The athletic 6-foot-11 forward immediately got to work, do dribbling drills on the sideline and then putting up shots from 3-point range.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said he was sure the two-time MVP would be able to make an important contribution, even if he couldn’t score as much as usual.

“The way he scores, and his skills are very unique, and so yeah, a lot of confidence that he’s going to be able to impact winning in a really positive way whenever it is that he plays,” Budenholzer said.

Entering the finals, Antetokounmpo was averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the postseason.

The Bucks had listed Antetokounpmo as doubtful on Monday, but upgraded him to questionable earlier Tuesday. He was on the court doing dribbling and shooting work to test out the injury a couple of hours before the game.

Antetokounmpo was injured in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals when he landed after leaping to defend a lob pass to Atlanta’s Clint Capela. He missed the final two games of that series.

Budenholzer said Monday that Antetokounmpo was doing work on the court and making progress, but provided no other details.

Turns out the forward was much further along health-wise than many expected.

