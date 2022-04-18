BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the first time since 2019, runner ran the Boston Marathon Monday on its traditional date of Patriots Day in Massachusetts.

This was the 126th running of the of the famed race.

More than 28,000 runners took to the street in Hopkinton to begin their journey to the finish line in Boston’s Copley square.

Evans Chebet of Kenya took this year’s title with a time of just over two hours, six minutes, 50 seconds. On the women’s side it was another Kenyan, Peres Jepchirchir, crossing the line in two hours, 21 minutes and one second.