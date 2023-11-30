BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Police in Dallas, Texas, issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, who is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman Wednesday.

Police told Nexstar’s WIVB that around 11 a.m., Miller and the woman “got into a verbal argument and the suspect assaulted the victim,” who suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

Under Texas law, assault against a pregnant person is a third-degree felony.

Citing a police affidavit, The Dallas Morning News reported that Miller and the pregnant woman have been romantically involved for seven years. The woman reportedly told police that she was six weeks pregnant.

The newspaper reports that the altercation started in the main bedroom of an apartment about 20 minutes before the alleged assault, and had to do with upcoming travel plans.

The report says the suspect became “visibly angry” when the woman left the room, went into the office in the apartment and slammed the door behind her.

Miller then told her to leave and, when she tried to retrieve her laptop and cell phone, Miller began pushing her, continuing to tell her to “get out,” according to the police report. She yelled “Stop. I’m pregnant” repeatedly, according to the report, and when the pushing caused her to fall into a chair, Miller put one hand on her neck and held it for 3 to 5 seconds.

The report says Miller threw her laptop on the floor and stomped on it, pulled a chunk of her hair out and threw her on the couch and put both hands around her neck. She told police she recorded some of the attack and, when she threatened to call police, he left.

Miller, 34, was acquired by the Bills in 2022. He has appeared in eight games this season after rehabbing from a torn ACL.

The pass rusher is a two-time Super Bowl champion who made eight Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams before going to Buffalo. His 123.5 career sacks rank 19th all-time and are the most among all active players.

Miller was investigated for an alleged domestic incident in 2021 but was not charged.

In 2013, Miller was suspended from six games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.