Karam, Hinchcliffe, Kaiser in last row, Alonso bumped in Indy 500 qualifying

Kyle Kaiser is shown after he qualified for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Dave Parker)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — After a rainy Sunday that delayed practice and final laps at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the last row of drivers for the Indianapolis 500 has been set.

Sage Karam, James Hinchcliffe and Kyle Kaiser secured the last three spots for next week’s race. Fernando Alonso, Max Chilton and Patricio O’Ward were bumped from the race.

The last row shootout was scheduled for 12:15 p.m., but strong storms and a wet track delayed the faceoff for more than four hours on Sunday.

As long as the weather cooperates, the fast nine will head to the track to determine the pole winner and set the first three rows.