Bakersfield Condors tickets now on sale

The Bakersfield Condors’ regular season starts at home this season and single game tickets are now available.

For the opening weekend the Condors will take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. and the San Jose Barracuda’s the following night at 5 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Arena.

You can purchase tickets at AXS.com. Purchasing a Condors’ ticket plan can save you up to 35% on single game pricing, according to a Condors press release. Flex packs for 10 to 20 games are also available. The Big 6 Pack will guaranteed seats to the Opening Night, Teddy Bear Toss, Youth Jersey Giveaway, Wizard Night, Fan Appreciation Night and Star Wars Night.

Condors games fall under the mega-event category according to California Department of Public Health and will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the game date. For children under 12 years old, a negative COVD-19 test within 72 hours of the game date is required.