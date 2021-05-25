Condors releases schedule for Pacific Division Finals this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors has released its schedule for the Pacific Division Finals this week.

All games are at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena and will be aired on Fox Sports 970 and AHLTV.com.

Here’s the schedule:

Game 1: Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. Game 2: Thursday or Friday at 7 p.m., depending on whether the Henderson Silver Knights win or lose Game 6 of their series

Thursday or Friday at 7 p.m., depending on whether the Henderson Silver Knights win or lose Game 6 of their series Game 3: Saturday, time TBD (if necessary)