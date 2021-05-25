Condors releases schedule for Pacific Division Finals this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors has released its schedule for the Pacific Division Finals this week.
All games are at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena and will be aired on Fox Sports 970 and AHLTV.com.
Here’s the schedule:
- Game 1: Wednesday at 7 p.m.
- Game 2: Thursday or Friday at 7 p.m., depending on whether the Henderson Silver Knights win or lose Game 6 of their series
- Game 3: Saturday, time TBD (if necessary)
📆 PACIFIC DIVISION FINALS SET #Condorstown— Bakersfield Condors (@Condors) May 25, 2021
🔸Gm 1 Wednesday at 7 p.m.
🔸Gm 2 Thursday or Friday at 7 p.m.*
🔸Gm 3** Saturday TBD
* If Vegas wins Game 6, Game 2 is Friday. If Vegas loses Game 6, Game 2 is Thursday
**If Nec.
All games @TMobileArena
📰 https://t.co/bGgv6x3kVu pic.twitter.com/yt6iy0ju3t