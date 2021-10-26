Condors bet Stockton Heat they’ll have more veterans show up on Military Appreciation Night

The Bakersfield Condors are honoring veterans with a special match dedicated to them and may get to send one local veteran to the nation’s capital, if they win a bet.



The Condors have issued a challenge to their rivals, the Stockton Heat. The challenge is to see which team can get more veterans to attend Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, Nov. 13. Whichever teams rallies together the most veterans to their games, will receive a donation from the other to benefit the opposing teams local veterans and families.

If Bakersfield brings more veterans, Stockton will foot the bill to send one of them on an upcoming Kern County Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Special Navy Flight Suit inspired themed jerseys will be auctioned off that night for charity.

To help out, those interested can sponsor veterans and their families, gaining them tickets, game jerseys, signed memorabilia, and more.

For more information on how you can get involved or make a donation, you can call the Condors 661-324-7825.

Purchase tickets here.