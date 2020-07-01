Bakersfield College announces new interim athletic director, dean of kinesiology

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College has announced that Reggie Bolton has been named the interim athletic director and dean of kinesiology, taking over from the recently retired Sandi Taylor.

Bolton has served as the kinesiology department chair since 2014 and worked as associate athletic director during the 2013-14 school year. From 2007 through 2018, he was the defensive coordinator for BC football program.

“We are excited to welcome Reggie into this important leadership role on campus,” said Vice President for Student Services Zav Dadabhoy. “The Bakersfield College athletics history and tradition are second to none and we are confident in Reggie’s leadership abilities to take the department into the next great era of Renegade Athletics.”

Prior to his time at BC, Bolton was the head football coach at Santa Barbara City College from 2003 through 2007. Before that, he worked at Humboldt State University as a defensive coordinator and then associate head coach.

He holds a master’s degree in kinesiology from Humboldt State and a bachelor’s in social work with a minor business administration, also from Humboldt State.

Bolton has served on many BC campus committees including Academic Senate, Campus Budget Committee and the Advisory Board for the African American Mentoring Project.

He was a member of the American Football Coaches Association from 1997 through 2018 and most recently completed the Kern Community College District Leadership Academy during the 2019-20 school year.

“To lead Renegade Athletics in this role is an opportunity of a lifetime,” Bolton said. “Having been a football coach for 12 years and kinesiology department chair for the last seven years on this campus, I am very aware of the platform this position holds within our community and state. I am humbled by the opportunity and will work tirelessly to improve our department and the Renegade student athlete experience.”