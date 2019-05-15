Auburn vs. Oregon kicks off ABC’s Saturday Night Football

Auburn against Oregon on Aug. 31 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will be the first ABC Saturday Night Football game this season.

ESPN announced Wednesday the first three games of the 14th season of Saturday Night Football. LSU at Texas on Sept. 7 will be the Saturday Night Football game in Week 2. Defending national champion Clemson at Syracuse on Sept.14 will fill that spot in Week 3.

The start time for Saturday Night Football has been moved up 30 minutes this season to 7:30 p.m. ET.

The network also announced ABC will televise four conference championship games, starting with the Pac-12 on Friday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. ET. The following day ABC will air title games for the American Athletic Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12.

