BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Maya Williams, a softball player at Cal State Bakersfield, faced a potentially career-ending injury head-on and emerged with a renewed spirit.

Williams suffered a shattered top jaw during a game against UC San Diego, requiring surgery and a liquid diet for weeks. But her resilience and determination helped her grow as a player and person.

Williams’ inspiring story has been a beacon of hope for her coaches, teammates, and all those who know her. She has returned to the field stronger than ever, leading her team in batting average and mentoring others during the Roadrunner’s rebuilding season.