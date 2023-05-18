BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners baseball team is on a high, heading to face Baylor University as they wrap up their non-conference schedule. This comes on the back of two straight series wins.

A significant contributor to the Roadrunners’ recent surge is Matthew Kurata — CSUB’s Athlete of the Month. The infielder has a remarkable .372 batting average this season.

When asked about his successful run, Kurata credits a change in his mental approach. “You have to treat each at-bat as a new one and always believe in yourself,” he said. “Even if the result isn’t what I wanted, I still believe that I’m better than the pitcher with every at-bat.”