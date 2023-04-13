BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CSU Bakersfield outfielder James Bell’s impressive season is all the more remarkable given his recovery from a debilitating knee injury. The senior outfielder played a key role in the Roadrunners’ recent victories against the University of Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors last weekend.

This season, Bell is batting .278 with 2 home runs and a team-leading 24 RBIs, having appeared in all 29 games. His determination and resilience have impressed both teammates and coaches.

“I sat out the whole offseason rehabbing an injury that happened over the summer,” Bell said. “But I’m coming along here and starting to feel more confident and comfortable in the box and on the field.”

Roadrunners head coach, Jeremy Beard, praised Bell’s comeback from what could have been a career-ending injury. “The optimism wasn’t really strong at the time. But through his hard work and a great surgeon and rehab guys, you know, he’s been able to battle back and give us a pretty good product this year,” Beard remarked.

Bell and the Roadrunners aim to continue their momentum as they face Cal Poly in the upcoming weekend series.