As MLB lockout stretches on, spring training is in jeopardy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The start of spring training is right around the corner, but you may want to wait before making the trip to Arizona. Major League Baseball’s labor lockout stretches into its third month, and there seems to be no deal in sight.

It’s a complicated issue with a simple central thread: the players want better compensation as team revenues soar, and so far, the league’s offers haven’t impressed them.

The previous agreement between teams’ owners and the players’ union expired back on Dec. 2. It’s created the first work stoppage since the strike of 1994-95 that resulted in a cancellation of the World Series.

This year’s World Series is a long way out, but spring training is certainly in jeopardy. The preseason leagues in Arizona and Florida start in just two weeks, and at this point, the owners and the players’ union still don’t see eye to eye on a number of issues. Until they can come to an agreement, no MLB-sanctioned activities can take place.

There’s really not much insight into how long that could take. If it were to stretch on well into February, the MLB regular season — set to start on March 31 — could see delays or cancellations.