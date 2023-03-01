(WRBL) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a projected top NFL draft pick who authorities say may have been racing at the time of a deadly Jan. 15 wreck in Athens, Georgia.

Jalen Carter, a defensive tackle for the University of Georgia, now has reckless driving and racing warrants out for his arrest, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said.

Carter, 21, was driving his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk in a manner authorities said was “consistent with racing” just prior to the crash at around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, according to a news release issued by police. An investigation indicated that Chandler LeCroy, a 24-year-old recruiting analyst for the Georgia Bulldogs football program, was also driving a 2021 Ford Expedition in the same manner at the same time.

“The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other,” police wrote.

LeCroy ultimately crashed the Ford Expedition, which was believed to be traveling at approximately 104 mph shortly before impact. She and passenger Devin Willock, a 20-year-old offensive lineman for the University of Georgia, were killed.

According to a toxicology report, LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was .197% at the time of the crash. The legal blood alcohol limit in Georgia is 0.08%.

The case is being given to the Solicitor General’s Office.

Kirby Smart, the head coach for the Georgia Bulldogs, issued a statement on Wednesday morning following news of the charges against Carter.

“The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community,” Smart said.

“We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy.”