DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have a combined no-hitter through eight innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Starting pitcher Matt Manning went the first 6 2/3 innings. Manning walked three batters and struck out five. He was pulled after walking Cavan Biggio with two outs in the top of the seventh. He threw 91 pitches. Jason Foley came on in relief and got Whit Merrifield to fly out to end the top of the seventh. Foley then retired the Blue Jays in order in the top of the eighth.

The Tigers lead 2-0.

Manning was aided by two spectacular defensive plays — right fielder Kerry Carpenter’s sliding catch of Vladimir Guerrero Jr’s foul pop fly down the line in the fourth inning and shortstop Javier Báez’s running grab of Bo Bichette’s fly ball to left field.

