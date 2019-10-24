AP source: Phillies agree to hire Joe Girardi as manager

FILE – This May 20, 2017 file photo shows New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi during a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. Person familiar with deal tells AP the Philadelphia Phillies are hiring Girardi as manager, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies will get their man.

They have agreed to hire former Yankees manager Joe Girardi to replace Gabe Kapler, a person familiar with the deal said Thursday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the decision.

An announcement could come later in the day because it would not conflict with a World Series game, but an introductory news conference may not take place until next week. Major League Baseball tries to avoid such announcements during its showcase event.

It was a busy day around the league for managerial hirings. The Chicago Cubs tabbed former catcher David Ross to replace Joe Maddon, and the San Diego Padres turned to rookie manager Jayce Tingler. The Los Angeles Angels introduced Joe Maddon.

Kapler was fired after an injury-depleted team went 81-81 despite significant offseason additions highlighted by Bryce Harper’s arrival. He was 161-163 in his two seasons. The Phillies also interviewed Dusty Baker and Buck Showalter.

Girardi was one of the most prominent candidates to fill vacant managerial spots across baseball. He also interviewed with the Cubs and New York Mets.

He succeeded Joe Torre after the 2007 season and spent a decade in pinstripes. Girardi led New York to its 27th World Series title, beating the Phillies in six games in 2009. He also managed the Marlins one season and was NL Manager of the Year after going 78-84 in 2006, the only manager in the history of the award to win it with a losing record.

His record with the Yankees was 910-710, the sixth most wins in team history. Girardi won at least 84 games each season in New York and had four years with 95 or more, including 103 in 2009. He led the Yankees to three AL East titles and six postseason appearances.

The 55-year-old Girardi hit .267 as a catcher for 15 seasons in the majors. He won three championships with the Yankees in the 1990s and was an All-Star for the Cubs in 2000.

The Phillies haven’t had a winning season since 2011 when they finished a run of five straight NL East titles, two pennants and one World Series championship under Charlie Manuel.

Phillies CEO John Middleton fired Kapler, overruling team president Andy MacPhail and general Matt Klentak. Both men face a critical offseason trying to address the team’s needs. The Phillies sorely lack pitching, especially starters.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports