AP source: Cavs give GM Altman contract extension, new title

FILE – In this April 12, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman speaks to the media at the NBA basketball team’s training facility in Independence, Ohio. Altman has been rewarded for the team’s turnaround with a contract extension and new job title, a person familiar with Cleveland’s plans told the Associated Press on Tuesday night, Jan. 11, 2022. Altman will also assume the new title of president of basketball operations, the person said. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman has been rewarded for the team’s turnaround with a contract extension and new job title, a person familiar with Cleveland’s plans told the Associated Press on Tuesday night.

Altman, who has re-shaped the Cavs’ roster and moved them back into playoff contention, has agreed to the extension through the 2027-28 season, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the deal official.

Altman will also assume the new title of president of basketball operations, the person said. The team is expected to announce the deal Wednesday.

ESPN first reported Altman’s extension.

At 23-18, the Cavs have already surpassed their win total from last season. Cleveland has won 19, 19 and 22 games the past three seasons — a run that began after LeBron James left for the Lakers.

But with a core of young players assembled by Altman, the Cavs are relevant again and appear built for sustained success.

Altman made astute selections in guard Darius Garland and forward Evan Mobley, lottery draft picks in 2019 and 2021 respectively, and his trade last season for center Jarrett Allen has accelerated Cleveland’s rebuild.

The 39-year-old Altman has been with the Cavs since 2012, first working in personnel before becoming the assistant GM to David Griffin. Altman was promoted to GM in 2017, taking over when Griffin left after the Cavs won the NBA title.

Last month, the Cavs extended coach J.B. Bickerstaff through the 2026-27 season.

