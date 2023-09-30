HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders released defensive end Chandler Jones on Saturday, ending a tumultuous final month with the club in which he lashed out several times on social media.

The Raiders’ decision to release Jones, who had been on the non-football illness list, came one day after he was arrested by Las Vegas police for allegedly violating a domestic violence temporary protection order. He’s scheduled to appear in court Dec. 4.

Las Vegas also placed linebacker Curtis Bolton (knee) on injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least next four games. Linebacker Kana’i Mauga was signed to the active roster, and cornerback Tyler Hall and linebacker Malik Reed were activated off the practice squad.

Jones’ issues with the Raiders first surfaced shortly before Las Vegas’ season opener on Sept. 10 at Denver when he accused the team of locking him out of the facility. He was especially critical of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

This week, Jones was highly active on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter, making unusual allegations regarding the death of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, among other bizarre posts.

McDaniels wouldn’t get into specifics about Jones at Friday’s news conference, but was asked about how concerned he is in general about players’ well-being.

“I care for all of them,” McDaniels said. “I think we all do. We want the best for all of our players, former players, etc. So, that will never change. That part is going to be there now and forever for all the guys we’ve coached and got an opportunity to know and work with.”

The Raiders signed Jones in March 2022 hoping that he would bolster their pass rush, but he had just 4 1/2 sacks last season. Jones has 112 career sacks.

His absence this season has had a noticeable effect on the Raiders, who don’t have another pass rusher to better free up Maxx Crosby. Las Vegas has tried several options, including moving Crosby all over the line to decrease the number of double teams. He has two sacks in three games.

The Raiders are at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

___

