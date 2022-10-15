PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto became the first catcher to hit an inside-the-park home run in postseason history, circling the bases Saturday when his drive in Game 4 of the NL Division Series bounced off the angled wall and Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. failed to back up the play.

It was the 18th inside-the-park homer in postseason history and first by a Phillies player, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Boston’s Rafael Devers hit the previous one, for Boston in the 2017 ALDS against Houston.

Realmuto connected to lead off the third inning against Braves reliever Collin McHugh. The ball hit the angled portion of the wall at Citizens Bank Park beyond the reach of center fielder Michael Harris II, and the carom rolled along the warning track toward right-center.

Acuña stood in right watching the play, and didn’t start running toward the ball until Realmuto was well past first base.

Realmuto, who runs extremely well for a catcher, made a headfirst slide into the plate, well ahead of the relay.

Realmuto, a three-time All-Star, had 22 home runs this season. He stole 21 bases and was caught just once.

