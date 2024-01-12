SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free-agent pitcher Jordan Hicks and the San Francisco Giants have agreed on a $44 million, four-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said Friday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical and had not been announced by the team.

The hard-throwing Hicks has spent most of his time in the bullpen during five major league seasons, compiling 32 career saves. But he made eight starts for St. Louis in 2022, and the Giants intend to add him to their rotation.

Hicks went a combined 3-9 with a 3.29 ERA and 12 saves over 65 outings spanning 65 2/3 innings last year between St. Louis and Toronto.

Regardless of how he’s ultimately used in San Francisco, the 27-year-old right-hander gives new Giants manager Bob Melvin a power arm with experience pitching in multiple roles.

San Francisco has missed the playoffs the past two seasons after winning a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West in 2021.

Hicks spent his first 4 1/2 big league seasons with the Cardinals before getting traded to the Blue Jays in late July last year.

___

