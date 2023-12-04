MILAN (AP) — Christian Pulisic came to AC Milan to revive his flagging club career. The United States standout is doing just that and then some.

Pulisic has never got off to such a good start at a new club, bettering even his early days at Borussia Dortmund when he was talked about as a teenage prodigy.

There he netted two goals and had three assists in his first five matches but then didn’t score again for a number of months.

Pulisic has started life in Italy with five goals and two assists in his first 12 league matches with Milan, the 25-year-old matching Weston McKennie’s goal tally for Juventus in the entire 2020-21 season.

No U.S. international has scored more in a Serie A season although American-born, former Italy forward Giuseppe Rossi netted 16 in the league for Fiorentina in 2013-14.

Pulisic’s latest goal, Milan’s second, was an impressive effort in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Frosinone.

The winger barely broke stride as he raced onto a 70-meter pass from goalkeeper Mike Maignan, controlling the ball brilliantly with his right foot and continuing his run before chipping the ball into the back of the net.

“We train for this a lot,” Pulisic said with a smile. “I know he’s capable of playing a pass like this. It was amazing, it was perfect, right on my foot and, yeah, it was really nice.”

Milan, which is in third place in Serie A, has emerged victorious in each of the five matches in which Pulisic has scored.

Pulisic’s most prolific season was in 2019-20, when he weighed in with nine goals in 25 matches for Chelsea.

He went on to win the Champions League the following year, becoming the first American to play in the final, but then injuries and a loss of form limited his opportunities.

Pulisic scored just once in his final season with Chelsea and made just two starts after Jan. 5 before moving to Milan in the offseason.

Milan appears to have regenerated the attacker and that has been reflected in his performances for the U.S., with three goals in his four international matches since joining the Rossoneri.

Pulisic’s new lease of life will be key ahead of next year’s Copa América in the U.S., and a 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

