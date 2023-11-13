SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State coach Brady Hoke announced Monday he will retire from leading the Aztecs after this season, having guided the program for six years over two stints that included three bowl appearances.

Hoke, 65, is 39-31 (.557) at San Diego State, but just 3-7 this year. He is in the fourth season of his second term as Aztecs head coach.

“I am proud of what we accomplished at San Diego State,” Hoke said. “I am grateful to all the great student-athletes I’ve had the chance to work with, molding them into men, husbands, fathers and pillars in the community. I will always cherish my time leading this program.”

Hoke went 13-12, turning around a long struggling San Diego State program in 2009-10 before becoming head coach at Michigan.

He went 31-21 in four years with the Wolverines. He was fired during the 2012 season.

Hoke returned to San Diego State first as an assistant in 2019 under Rocky Long, then was promoted to head coach again in 2020. He led the Aztecs to a school record 12 victories in 2021.

Hoke also spent six seasons as head coach at Ball State, his alma mater, going 34-38 with a 12-win season in 2008.

