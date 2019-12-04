Angels to buy Angel Stadium, stay in Anaheim through 2050

The Los Angeles Angels logo is seen behind home plate during the Angels baseball practice in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2009. The Angels play the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Los Angeles Angels would stay in Anaheim through at least 2050 under the terms of a deal to buy their stadium and the surrounding land from the city.

The Angels and the city have reached a proposed agreement to sell the majors’ fourth-oldest stadium and the surrounding parking lots for $325 million. The team had a deadline of Dec. 31 to opt out of its lease or to stay committed until 2029.

The sides instead reached a deal that allows the Angels to control the property and its plans for the surrounding acres.