Angels to buy Angel Stadium, stay in Anaheim through 2050

The Los Angeles Angels would stay in Anaheim through at least 2050 under the terms of a deal to buy their stadium and the surrounding land from the city.
The Angels and the city have reached a proposed agreement to sell the majors’ fourth-oldest stadium and the surrounding parking lots for $325 million. The team had a deadline of Dec. 31 to opt out of its lease or to stay committed until 2029.
The sides instead reached a deal that allows the Angels to control the property and its plans for the surrounding acres.