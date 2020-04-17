Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant, Peyton Chester made honorary selections at WNBA Draft

(KGET) — Three girls who were killed in a Southern California helicopter crash in January — teammates Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Peyton Chester — have been made honorary selections by the WNBA at its annual draft.

The league shared video of the honor on social media with a message by league commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Surviving relatives of the three girls made statements thanking the league for the honor.

Vanessa Bryant, the mother of Gianna and widow of Kobe Bryant, thanked the league and said Gianna and Kobe loved the WNBA and congratulated the upcoming draft picks.

The WNBA pays tribute to the lives of Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester by selecting them as honorary draftees in the #WNBADraft 2020. pic.twitter.com/AqpZnc4xfo — WNBA (@WNBA) April 17, 2020

The three girls were killed with six others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas. The crash killed Bryant, 13, and her father, retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.

Altobelli, 14, was killed along with her parents, John and Kerri. Chester, 13, was killed with her mother, Sarah.

University of Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu was the top overall selection by the New York Liberty.