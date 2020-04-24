After facing years of adversity, Bakersfield native Jordan Love is ready for Draft Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With a Valley Title, multiple state playoff runs, and decorated collegiate career, many may think that Jordan Loves has had a charmed football life.

“This is what I feel like I was meant to do, play football,” said Love.

However, the white lines started as a refuge for a boy battling through a tragic loss.

After losing his father at the age of 14, he turned his focus to the game they both loved.

“He’s had a huge impact on my football career,” said Love.

Love quickly became the starter at Liberty High School under coach Bryan Nixon.

“It gave him an outlet and gave him a time to get away to focus on other things,” said Nixon.

The veteran high school coach helped guide Jordan to a Division 1 scholarship at Utah State.

“It was just a dream back then, but now you know it’s happened,” said Love.

Nixon recalled the moment he knew love was meant for something special.

“We were at our awards banquet. He had left early, and we ended up FaceTiming him during his time and we joked and said, you know, he could be the next guy from Bakersfield playing on Sundays,” said Nixon.

While his playing career saw highs and lows throughout college, the Bakersfield native is now considered a top prospect in this year’s NFL draft.

“For me, it’s a game I love,” said Love, “I’ve been through real stuff in life, so this is just fun.”

Therefore, as the calendar continued to flip, and the weeks turn to days and days to hours.

That elusive draft call becomes less of a distant dream and a more certain reality.

“It’s gonna kick on Thursday night I think that it is really like real, but uh it’s, it’s pretty crazy,” said Love.