99% of WNBA vaccinated against COVID-19, but what about other sports leagues?

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — The WNBA announced 99% of all players are vaccinated against COVID-19 — as other sports teams struggle to achieve herd immunity.

In the WNBA’s statement, they also confirmed the league has not had a positive COVID-19 test for its players or staff since the regular season began.

Meanwhile, seven Major League baseball teams remain under the 85% vaccination threshold according to the Major League Baseball Association. The remaining 23 teams are all above the herd immunity threshold.

The NFL told ESPN that 65% of their players have received one shot. For the NBA, the last figure reported was a 75% vaccination rate according to ESPN.

Several players across sports have made headlines for expressing vaccine skepticism in the past several weeks. Buffalo Bills Player Cole Beasley told media he would rather retire than be vaccinated.

“I will be outside doing what I do. “I’ll be out in the public. If your scared of me then steer clear, or get vaccinated. Point. Blank. Period. I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living,” Beasley wrote on Twitter.

Two other major sports players, Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo and Washington Football Team’s Montez Sweat, both expressed skepticism about the vaccine and have not been vaccinated.

Many other players have partnered with health organizations along with city and state governments to encourage vaccination.

Most major stadiums have increased capacity to full or almost full as major cities relax pandemic restrictions. Wrigley Field became one of the first in June to return to full capacity.