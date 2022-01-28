49ers fans travel for NFC Championship game against Rams

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — 49ers fans are flocking down to SoCal, ready for the NFC Championship Game on Sunday with the Rams.

The Niners have beat the Rams in six consecutive games over the past few years.

We’re hearing reports that 45% of ticket sales for the game at SoFi Stadium were coming from Northern California. That means about two out of every three seats will be filled with red for 49ers fans.

And the seats didn’t come cheap.

“As the stakes have gone up this year… prices have tripled,” for the tickets to this weekend’s game, according to Adam Budelli from StubHub.