BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With one championship in hand, the Wasco Tigers are looking for more in their upcoming regional bowl game. A victory on Friday punches Wasco’s ticket to the Division 6-AA state championship.

Wasco won its CIF Central Section Division V title game in a thriller, beating Bishop Union 42-41 on Nov. 24.

Now, Wasco will travel to Artesia to play against Cerritos High School in the CIF Division 6-AA Southern Regional Championship game on Friday. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

The regional championship bowl game is essentially a state semifinal game. The winner of that game will take on the winner of the North Regional between Palo Alto and St. Vincent de Paul.

Cerritos (9-5) is coming off winning its CIF Southern Section Division 12 championship game 19-13 over Yucca Valley. Cerritos started its season 2-5 and has now won seven straight including to their section championship victory.

Cerritos’ offense is not identical to Wasco’s run game, but it’s close. The Cerritos Dons have racked up over 2,600 yards this season. Wasco has run for over 3,000 this season.